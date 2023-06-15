Live
- G-20 Grouping vital for Agriculture- Union Minister Tomar
- Mamata blames oppn for violence in panchayat poll nomination
- AI at work can trigger binge drinking, insomnia among employees: Study
- Madras HC allows arrested minister Balaji to be shifted to private hospital
- IIT Delhi's AI/ML model predicts 2023 to be normal monsoon year
- After grouse over sharing 'ad-space', Shinde-Fadnavis share chopper
- Asia Cup to be held from August 31 to September 17, tournament to be played in Pakistan, Sri Lanka
- AAP accuses Modi of sheltering his friends, says Congress copying its ideas
- Guj Govt Ready to brace cyclone
- Bipajor Cyclone landfall between 9-10 pm
Several houses set on fire by miscreants in Imphal
Several houses were set on fire by a mob here on Thursday afternoon a day after an attack in the Khamenlok area left nine people dead and injured ten others, officials said. Security forces which tried to quell the mob were forced to use force and fired tear gas shells at the mob at New Checkon in Imphal, they added. This happened as the army and Assam Rifles intensified their “area domination” operations in the aftermath of the recent spurt in violence in the strife-torn state of Manipur. Army and Assam Rifles columns intensified patrolling, taking down barriers wherever they had been created.
An Army tweet said, “Enhanced Area Domination Operations by Army and Assam Rifles are being undertaken in the aftermath of the recent spurt in violence”.