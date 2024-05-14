Live
Just In
Pakistani intruder arrested near LoC in Jammu
Jammu : The J&K Police on Tuesday arrested a Pakistani intruder near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu district.
“During the search operation, a Pakistani intruder identified as Zahir Khan of Karachi was arrested in Milan de Khui village near the LoC in Pallanwalla area of Khour tehsil of Jammu district," said officials here.
"He was moving suspiciously and was arrested by a police party. He disclosed his identity and claimed that he had inadvertently crossed the LoC. He has been arrested and booked under the relevant sections of law. His further questioning is going on," the officials added.
Earlier the villagers of Jathana in Kathua district reported that they had seen six suspicious persons, apparently terrorists, moving into the area and demanding food.
Following this, a joint search operation was launched by police, Army and BSF on Tuesday morning
Additional DGP Jammu, Anand Jain and IG (BSF) Jammu Frontier D.K. Boora later reached Kathua to supervise the anti-terror operation.