Sheikh Shahjahan case: CBI takes custody of accused in attempted murder of witness

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken custody of Abdul Alim Molla, who was arrested in connection with the attempted murder of Bhola Ghosh, a key witness in the case involving Trinamool Congress strongman Sheikh Shahjahan, sources in the central investigating agency said.

Last month, Bhola Ghosh's car met with a fatal road accident near the Boyarmari petrol pump in North 24 Parganas district. His son and the driver were killed on the spot after the vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a truck. Subsequently, questions were raised over whether the incident was a deliberate attempt to murder Bhola Ghosh.

The police arrested Abdul Alim Molla, the truck driver and the prime accused in the case, in connection with the incident. Following this, the CBI approached a court in Basirhat seeking his custody. It has been learnt that the court has granted the CBI’s request.

According to sources in the central investigating agency, in 2024, officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had gone to Sheikh Shahjahan’s residence to conduct a search in connection with the ration distribution scam case. At that time, the investigating officers were allegedly attacked and assaulted by Shahjahan's supporters.

The Calcutta High Court later directed the CBI to investigate the incident. During the course of the probe, the central agency summoned Alim Molla on multiple occasions and issued notices to him. However, it is alleged that he failed to respond to the summons.

The CBI has claimed that Alim Molla is a close associate of Sheikh Shahjahan and was directly involved in the attack on ED officials. It is believed that the agency took him into custody for further questioning in connection with that case as well.

Investigators also suspect that Alim Molla was among the main conspirators in the alleged attempt to murder Bhola Ghosh. Bholanath Ghosh is a key witness in the case filed by the CBI against Sheikh Shahjahan, who is considered a dominant figure in the Sandeshkhali area of North 24 Parganas district.

In December, Bholanath Ghosh was travelling to court for official work when the incident occurred. His younger son and the driver were accompanying him in the car. Near the Boyarmari petrol pump, their vehicle collided head-on with a truck, resulting in the deaths of the son and the driver on the spot.

Following the incident, the police arrested several individuals believed to be close to Sheikh Shahjahan as part of the investigation.