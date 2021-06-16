Shivraj Singh meets Modi, discusses Covid management

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday afternoon met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him about the Covid management in the state.

During the meeting, which lasted for around 80 minutes, Chouhan briefed the Prime Minister about the measures taken to control the second wave of Covid-19 in the state and the current situation of the virus infection.

"Today, I met Prime Minister Narendra Modiji in New Delhi and apprised him about the current situation in Covid in Madhya Pradesh. I told him about the efforts made by the state government to control Covid and discussed the preparations to deal with the third wave," Chouhan tweeted after meeting with the Prime Minister.

In another tweet, Chouhan said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance is always available for the development of Madhya Pradesh and welfare of people. The Prime Minister is the man of ideas and under his guidance development works in Madhya Pradesh are being carried forward with great pace.

"Discussed several issues including development of state, public welfare, Covid control measures and vaccination with the prime Minister. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, I will be able to take forward works at a faster pace," he said.

Chouhan also briefed the Prime Minister about a mega vaccination campaign starting from June 21 in the state. "On June 21, all the ministers including me, MPs, MLAs, Crisis Management Committees, eminent personalities from different walks of life will come together for maga vaccination drive. Received Prime Minister's guidance to complete the vaccination programme within the fixed timeframe," he said.

Chouhan said he also informed the Prime Minister about decisions taken by the crisis management committee to control the Covid. "Today 160 positive cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh and the positivity rate 0.2 per cent," he said.

He said that the state government is prepared with full strength to control the third wave of Covid. "Maximum testing, isolating persons found positive, contract tracing, continuing kill corona campaign, keeping the Covid care centres running, and getting the public to follow the Covid appropriate behaviour will continue," the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said.

Chouhan is expected to meet Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and D.V. Sadananda Gowda.

The BJP sources said that Chouhan may also meet party Chief J. P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.