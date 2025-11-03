Silver Price in Hyderabad Today – November 3, 2025

The price of silver in Hyderabad today is ₹168 per gram, while the same per kilogram is ₹1,68,000.

The price has gone up by ₹2 per gram and ₹2,000 per kilogram from yesterday.

Many traders in Hyderabad buy and sell silver every day.

Silver is a good choice for both traders and long-term investors.

You can buy silver as jewellery, coins, or trade it online through MCX.

In the past few days, silver prices have mostly gone up.

On November 2, the price was ₹1,66,000 per kg.

On November 1, it stayed the same.

By October end, silver was around ₹1,65,000 per kg.

In the last few months, silver prices in Hyderabad have shown a rising trend.

In October, the price went up from ₹1,61,000 to ₹1,65,000 per kg.

In September, it increased strongly from ₹1,36,000 to ₹1,61,000 per kg.

Overall, the market has been positive for silver investors.