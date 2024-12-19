Simultaneous Polls: Priyanka, Shinde in Parliamentary panel

New Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Manish Tewari are set to be among the Congress representatives in the parliamentary panel that will scrutinise the two bills pro-posing simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly polls, while Kalyan Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress and P Wilson of the DMK are also ex-pected to be its members, sources said.

The BJP, which will have maximum representatives in the joint committee of Parliament, remained tight-lipped about its choices amid a buzz that its sea-soned MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad and Anurag Thakur are being considered for the job. Among the BJP's allies, Shrikant Shinde of the Shiv Sena and Sanjay Jha of the JD(U) may be members of the key panel which is expected to have 21 MPs from Lok Sabha and 10 from Rajya Sabha, the sources said. Most of the parties have conveyed their choices to the government which will move a mo-tion in Lok Sabha to send the bills to the joint committee.

The Speaker will take a final call on the names for the panel and its chairper-son. Sukhdeo Bhagat and Randeep Surjewala are the Congress' other choic-es for the joint committee of Parliament. Saket Gokhale of the TMC and T M Selvaganapathi of the DMK are also expected to be part of the panel.