Live
- UK lawmakers highlight plight of Hindus in Bangladesh, call for strong action against Yunus govt
- Special Ops Season 2 Release Delayed to July 18 | Kay Kay Menon’s Return Postponed
- BJP Accepts Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh’s Resignation Over Telangana Leadership Dispute
- Archery WC: Jyothi, Parneet enter compound women SF; Rishabh, Aman bow out in second round
- Bhagwat’s remark on leaders' retirement sparks speculation; Oppn claims rift within BJP-RSS
- Security beefed up at Kapil Sharma’s Oshiwara residence after cafe shooting
- Mukesh Ambani doesn’t speak Marathi, try him: BJP to MNS
- Guj bridge collapse toll 15: Oppn glare on ‘BJP’s loot raj’
- Six Naxalites held from Chhattisgarh’s Sukma
- Principal, staffer held for menstrual check of students
Six Naxalites held from Chhattisgarh’s Sukma
The four told police that they planned to plant an IED in the jungles between Kottacheru and Gorkha villages to target security personnel but failed to do so due to increase in patrolling
Sukma: Six Naxalites were arrested from separate places in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, a police official said on Thursday.
Kunjam Muka (37) and Madvi Muya (30), carrying rewards of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, respectively, were held on Tuesday from Pilavaya village under Konta police station limits, the official said.
“Muka was active as a Janatana Sarkar head under Konta Area Committee of the outlawed CPI (Maoist). Muya was its militia commander, he added. The two were involved in firing on security forces at Banda polling booth during assembly elections in 2023 and killing a civilian in Gangrajpad village in 2024,” he added.
The other four were identified as Madvi Sukka (35), Sodi Chandru (28), Muchaki Lakhma (27) and Sodhi Deva (24), who are lower rung ultras, the official said.
“They were nabbed on Tuesday between
Etegatta and Gorkha villages in Bhejji area following a tip. We seized a tiffin bomb weighing 3 kg, five detonators, cordex wire and electric wire. The four told police they planned to plant an IED in the jungles between Kottacheru and Gorkha villages to target security personnel but failed to do so due to increase in patrolling,” the official said.