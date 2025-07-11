Six Naxalites held from Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

Sukma: Six Naxalites were arrested from separate places in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, a police official said on Thursday.

Kunjam Muka (37) and Madvi Muya (30), carrying rewards of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, respectively, were held on Tuesday from Pilavaya village under Konta police station limits, the official said.

“Muka was active as a Janatana Sarkar head under Konta Area Committee of the outlawed CPI (Maoist). Muya was its militia commander, he added. The two were involved in firing on security forces at Banda polling booth during assembly elections in 2023 and killing a civilian in Gangrajpad village in 2024,” he added.

The other four were identified as Madvi Sukka (35), Sodi Chandru (28), Muchaki Lakhma (27) and Sodhi Deva (24), who are lower rung ultras, the official said.

“They were nabbed on Tuesday between

Etegatta and Gorkha villages in Bhejji area following a tip. We seized a tiffin bomb weighing 3 kg, five detonators, cordex wire and electric wire. The four told police they planned to plant an IED in the jungles between Kottacheru and Gorkha villages to target security personnel but failed to do so due to increase in patrolling,” the official said.