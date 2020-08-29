Soldier, 3 militants killed in South Kashmir's Pulwama

Srinagar: An Indian Army soldier was killed in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday during an operation with militants, in which three unidentified terrorists were also neutralised by the security forces.

A joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the Zadoora area following specific information about terrorists in the area. As the security forces zeroed in on the terrorist hideout, they came under a heavy volume of fire triggering the encounter.

"Three unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter at Zadoora area of Pulwama. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition was recovered. Search going on," police said.

The cache of arms and ammunition include one AK-47 rifle and two pistols. "One soldier was critically injured and succumbed to his injuries. Joint operation in progress," army said.

The encounter took place just a day after four terrorists were gunned down in South Kashmir's Shopian district, which included two militants who were involved in the abduction and killing of a Kashmiri panch.