Speaker says 'no confidence'

New Delhi: Disruptions over the Manipur issue rocked Lok Sabha for the ninth consecutive day on Wednesday with even Speaker Om Birla skipping the proceedings to express his displeasure over the conduct of the opposition and treasury benches alike. YSRCP member Midhun Reddy and BJP member Kirit Solanki, who are on the panel of chairpersons, chaired the proceedings in Lok Sabha which saw vociferous protests over the situation in Manipur by Opposition members, who demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue. Home Minister Amit Shah had offered to respond to the debate on the Manipur situation, but the opposition insisted on a statement from the prime minister.

Opposition and BJP members were seen raising slogans and the House proceedings were adjourned within minutes of convening.

Officials said Birla has made it clear that he will not enter the Lok Sabha chamber till the members behave in a manner so as to uphold the dignity of the House.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar categorically said he cannot issue a directive to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come to the House as Opposition leaders pressed for a statement by PM Modi on the Manipur issue. Opposition leaders, who have been demanding a discussion on the ethnic violence in Manipur under Rule 267 of Rajya Sabha, later staged a walkout in protest.