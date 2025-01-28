Sri Lankan Navy Firing Injures Indian Fishermen; India Reacts Strongly

India has lodged a formal protest with Sri Lanka following a firing incident involving the Sri Lankan Navy during the apprehension of 13 Indian fishermen near Delft Island on Tuesday. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the development, highlighting the need for a humane approach to resolving cross-border fishing disputes.

The fishermen were operating in the waters near Delft Island when Sri Lankan naval personnel intercepted their vessel. During the operation, two fishermen sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at Jaffna Teaching Hospital. Three others received minor injuries and have been treated, according to the Indian Foreign Ministry.

Indian consular officials in Jaffna visited the injured fishermen in the hospital to provide assistance and support to them and their families. The Indian High Commission in Colombo has also raised the issue with Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, calling for adherence to existing agreements between the two countries on maritime conflicts and fishermen's rights.

In response to the incident, the Indian Foreign Ministry summoned Sri Lanka’s Acting High Commissioner in New Delhi to convey its concerns. A statement from the ministry highlighted India’s position that the use of force in such cases is unacceptable and urged Sri Lanka to handle fishermen-related issues with sensitivity, considering the livelihoods of coastal communities.

"The government of India underscores the importance of resolving these matters in a humane and constructive manner. The use of firearms in such situations must be avoided under all circumstances," the ministry stated.

The Sri Lankan Navy, in its statement, reported spotting multiple Indian fishing boats operating in Sri Lankan waters near Valvettithurai, Jaffna. A special operation was launched by the Northern Naval Command to address what they described as illegal fishing activities. During the operation, one Indian fishing boat was seized after allegedly refusing to leave the area.

Sri Lankan authorities claimed the crew aboard the Indian vessel acted aggressively, attempting to assault naval personnel and seize a firearm. This altercation reportedly led to an accidental discharge of a weapon, injuring two Indian fishermen. Sri Lanka has defended its actions as necessary to safeguard its territorial waters and maritime security.

The incident follows the arrest of 34 Indian fishermen and the seizure of three trawlers by the Sri Lankan Navy in separate operations on Sunday. These events have intensified tensions over long-standing fishing disputes between the two nations, particularly in areas where territorial waters are contested.

India-Sri Lanka relations have faced recurring challenges over fishing disputes, with both nations calling for a resolution to protect the livelihoods of fishing communities while ensuring coastal security. Fishermen from Tamil Nadu often report being targeted by Sri Lankan authorities for crossing maritime boundaries, while Sri Lanka cites concerns over illegal fishing practices depleting marine resources.

The Indian government has reiterated its commitment to protecting the rights of its fishermen while engaging diplomatically with Sri Lanka to address the broader issue. Humanitarian concerns and regional security remain central to the dialogue, with both nations under pressure to find a sustainable resolution to the recurring maritime conflict.