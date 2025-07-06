Live
Srinagar experiences hottest July day in over 7 decades
Srinagar: Srinagar experienced the hottest July day in over seven decades on Saturday as a persistent heatwave continued across Kashmir, officials said. The maximum temperature in Srinagar reached 37.4 degrees Celsius, which is 7.8 degrees above the seasonal average.
This temperature marks the third highest ever recorded in the city, and the highest since 1953.
The all-time highest temperature in Srinagar is 38.3 degrees Celsius, which was observed on July 10, 1946.
Additionally, the tourist resort in Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, experienced its hottest July day on record, with temperatures soaring to 31.6 degrees Celsius.
The previous record was 31.5 degrees Celsius, recorded on July 21 of last year.
Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley, also reported the second hottest July day, reaching a maximum temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius.