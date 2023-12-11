SRK, Akshay, Ajay Devgn get notices over gutka ads

Allahabad: The Union government has responded to a contempt petition by issuing notices to actors Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn concerning their gutka company advertisements.

During the hearings, the government's counsel told the Allahabad High Court about the Supreme Court's consideration of the same matter, suggesting the dismissal of the ongoing petition. Following this update, the court scheduled the next hearing for May 9, 2024. Additionally, the court was informed that Amitabh Bachchan had sent a legal notice to a gutka company for broadcasting his advertisement post the termination of his contract with them.

According to reports, Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan's bench had previously directed the Central government to address the petitioner's concerns. The petitioner had urged action against award-winning actors and dignitaries endorsing gutka companies.

Despite the petitioner's representation to the government on October 22, no action was taken, as claimed by the petitioner. Consequently, in response to the contempt petition, the High Court had issued a notice to the Cabinet Secretary of the Central government. Deputy Solicitor General SB Pandey informed the High Court about the Centre serving show cause notices to Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn.