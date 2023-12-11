Live
- Gaza's health system is on its knees & collapsing: WHO chief
- Alla Ramakrishna Reddy resigns from MLA post
- J&K did not retain any element of sovereignty when it joined Union of India: CJI
- Sabarimala extends timings for darshan of Lord Ayyappa Swamy
- CM camp office to be shifted to MCRHRD!!!
- Vivo X100 & X100 Pro: Global Launch on December 14th; Specifications, Expected Price
- 11-year-old girl collapses in queue at Sabarimala
- Never commented anything against Pawan Kalyan: Kishan Reddy
- Govt will deposit money in genuine farmers as Rythu Bandhu: MLC T Jeevan Reddy
- PL Sector Report: Building Material - Tiles Sector - Morbi Visit Update – Export robust growth, domestic demand slow
SRK, Akshay, Ajay Devgn get notices over gutka ads
The Union government has responded to a contempt petition by issuing notices to actors Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn concerning their gutka company advertisements.
During the hearings, the government's counsel told the Allahabad High Court about the Supreme Court's consideration of the same matter, suggesting the dismissal of the ongoing petition. Following this update, the court scheduled the next hearing for May 9, 2024. Additionally, the court was informed that Amitabh Bachchan had sent a legal notice to a gutka company for broadcasting his advertisement post the termination of his contract with them.
According to reports, Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan's bench had previously directed the Central government to address the petitioner's concerns. The petitioner had urged action against award-winning actors and dignitaries endorsing gutka companies.
Despite the petitioner's representation to the government on October 22, no action was taken, as claimed by the petitioner. Consequently, in response to the contempt petition, the High Court had issued a notice to the Cabinet Secretary of the Central government. Deputy Solicitor General SB Pandey informed the High Court about the Centre serving show cause notices to Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn.