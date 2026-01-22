Stalin defends DMK record on govt employees

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Thursday mounted a strong defence of the DMK government’s approach towards government employees and their protest movements, saying that they had never jailed the agitators or used harsh measures against them.

The third day of the Assembly session began with ministers responding to questions raised by members, and Stalin used his response to a question raised by an AIADMK member to highlight his government's approach.

Stalin categorically stated that his government had never resorted to harsh measures against protesting government employees.

"We did not jail government staff who took part in protests. We did not invoke draconian laws such as the Tamil Nadu Essential Services Maintenance Act (TESMA) or the Service Matters Act against them," he said.

Drawing a contrast with the previous (AIADMK) regime, the Chief Minister alleged that teachers and government employees were arrested and detained overnight during the AIADMK government’s tenure.

Citing past incidents, Stalin recalled that under the AIADMK administration, several government employees were arrested and imprisoned for participating in protests.

He also criticised AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, stating that his "demeaning remarks" about government employees’ salaries were still remembered by many.

"Why was there no concern for government employees then?" he asked, addressing the Opposition benches.

The Chief Minister said government employees had welcomed the announcement of the assured pension scheme, describing it as the fulfilment of a long-standing demand.

"This was a 23-year-old demand of government employees, and our government fulfilled it. That is why they came to my office in the Secretariat and offered sweets," he said.

Stalin further alleged that the AIADMK was uncomfortable with the happiness of government employees following the implementation of welfare measures.

Acknowledging that protests were taking place in various parts of the state on different issues, he asserted that his government would not remain indifferent.

"When protests arise, we will call the protestors, listen to their demands, and hold discussions. Their genuine demands will certainly be addressed," he said.



