Live
- Second complaint in Dharmasthala case handed over to SIT
- Stone pelting incidents on buses amid transport strike
- Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today (August 6, 2025): Claim Free Skins, Loot & Diamonds
- New 1.5 km Hebbal Tunnel Proposed by DK Shivakumar to Ease Traffic
- WhatsApp Bans 6.8 Million Fraud Accounts, Rolls Out Tools to Curb AI-Driven Scams
- With new season, fishermen set return to sea
- Will bring govt's 'misrule' out in public during session: LoP
- 6 engine shutdowns, third May Day call since Jan
- Prez Rule in Manipur extended by 6 months
- Gold rates in Delhi surges today, check the rates on 06 August, 2025
State allows women to work in night shifts
The Odisha government has allowed women to work in night shifts in commercial establishments, but written consent would be mandatory, according to a notification.
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has allowed women to work in night shifts in commercial establishments, but written consent would be mandatory, according to a notification. The Labour and Employees’ State Insurance department issued a detailed guideline, allowing women to work in night shifts in factories, shops and other commercial establishments.
At least three women employees should be there on the night shift, and adequate transportation facilities with a GPS-tracking system to pick and drop them should be arranged. No adolescent women will be allowed to work, whether as an employee or otherwise, in any establishment during the night, it said.
“The employer shall provide toilet or washroom and drinking water facilities near the workplace where such women employees are employed, with provisions of closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance and proper lighting, including the passages towards conveniences,” it added. The decision will increase employment opportunities for women, the notification said.
The State government has recently made amendments to the Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1956, allowing women to work in night shifts. Labour Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia said, “After getting instructions from the Centre, we have allowed women to work at night. Female employees will have to give their written consent, expressing their willingness to work at night.”
The Opposition BJD, however, criticised the government. “Women will have to give a self-declaration to work on the night shifts. It means they will have to protect themselves.