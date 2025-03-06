Statements of few Kolkata cops inconsistent with circumstantial evidence in RG Kar case: CBI

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths, probing the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, have noticed major inconsistencies between earlier statements made to them by some cops of Kolkata Police and circumstantial evidence accumulated by the central agency officials in the matter at a later stage.

Sources said CBI officials have started conducting fresh interrogations of the cops who have given inconsistent statements.

A total of 11 cops attached to the local Tata Police Station and the police outpost at R. G. Kar are being questioned in phases.

The sources said that many of these city police cops were first questioned in October last year which is just two months after the body of the victim was recovered from the seminar hall within the hospital premises in August.

However, the sources said during the further investigation into the angle of evidence tampering and alerting the case, the investigating officials of CBI came across some circumstantial evidence pointing to raising doubts about the statements of cops recorded in October last year.

CBI is expected to file its supplementary charge sheet at a special court in Kolkata this month only detailing the different aspects of the evidence tampering angle.

The sources said that the investigating officials are depending on the available circumstantial evidence and the recorded statements of city police cops to detail their arguments in the supplementary charge sheet.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled at the Supreme Court of India on March 17, and the central agency officials are trying their best to submit the supplementary charge sheet at the special court in Kolkata before that.

To recall, earlier CBI arrested the former and controversial principal of R. G. Kar Sandip Ghosh and the former SHO of Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal on charges of tampering with and altering evidence during the phase of initial investigation by the city police.

However, both were granted default bail by then as CBI officials then failed to file a supplementary charge sheet against them within 90 days from the date of their arrests

Now it is to be seen who are all named in the proposed supplementary to be filed soon.