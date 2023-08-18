Stealth frigate sign of Atmanirbhar Bharat: President Droupadi Murmu

Kolkata: Describing the indigenous construction of an advanced stealth frigate for the Indian navy, 'Vindhyagiri' by Kolkata's Garden Reach Shipyards as a symbol of India's self-reliance in shipbuilding, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday launched the ship at the dock on the banks of the river Hooghly here. The President said the production of the advanced frigate was a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat and of technological advancement made by the country.

"I am very happy to be here at the launch of Vindhyagiri. This event marks a move forward in enhancing India's maritime capabilities. Vindhyagiri is also a step towards achieving the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat through indigenous ship-building," she said at the programme.

"Project 17A of which Vindhyagiri is a part, reflects our commitment to self-reliance and technological advancement. This project demonstrates indigenous innovation for developing state-of-the-art technology. I have been informed that the multi-mission frigates of this series would be capable of dealing with all kinds of threats to our maritime interests," she said. Murmu said.

Murmu said the ship is aptly named after the ‘Vindhya' ranges, which have been a symbol of fortitude. "I am confident that when this warship gets commissioned, it will symbolise the robustness of the Vindhyas", she added.

This is the sixth of seven ships built under 'Project 17 Alpha' for the Navy. The first five ships of the project were launched between 2019 and 2022. This is the third and last stealth frigate that the Kolkata-based warship maker was contracted to build for the Navy under the project. AN official said 75 per cent of orders for equipment and systems of P17A ships are from indigenous firms, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The state-of-the-art ship will be fitted with the latest gadgets and undergo extensive trials before being handed over to the Indian Navy for commissioning into service. P17A ships are guided missile frigates, each of which is 149 metres long, with the displacement of approximately 6,670 tonnes and a speed of 28 knots, according to a GRSE official. These are capable of neutralising threats in all three dimensions of air, surface and sub-surface.