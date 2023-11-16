Live
STF formed to monitor GRAP rules in Delhi
Delhi's AQI crossed 400 in many areas on Thursday, causing widespread gasping and breathing problems among Delhi citizens
New Delhi: Delhi's AQI crossed 400 in many areas on Thursday, causing widespread gasping and breathing problems among Delhi citizens. Many problems are troubling the people of Delhi, like burning sensations in the eyes and difficulty breathing. In view of the impact of pollution, the government has implemented all four phases of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). However, the situation is still the same. In such a situation, the Delhi government on Thursday established a Special Task Force (STF) to deal with pollution.
Announcing this, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai explained the formation of the STF and described its purpose. Gopal Rai said,Based on the current circumstances, the AQI is anticipated to remain in the very bad category for the next two to three days'. The wind speed will stay low over the next two days. The pollution situation will remain very terrible in such a case. In light of this, STF has been constituted to implement the GRAP regulations at the ground level and to enhance surveillance of the rules.'
It is worth noting that the regulations for all four phases of GRAP were implemented in Delhi. Many restrictions have been put on the inhabitants of Delhi as a result of this.
Rai further said, 'It is the responsibility of the 6-member STF that has been formed to give reports to all the departments every morning and evening. If there is any problem, they will solve it and will also give a daily report to the government.
Due to the air becoming 'poisonous' day by day and increasing pollution, all the rules up to the four phases of GRAP are already in force in Delhi. With the formation of STF on Thursday, no additional restrictions have been imposed on Delhiites. That is, no changes have been made to the rules that are already in force, but now STF has been formed to monitor those rules and strictly follow them.