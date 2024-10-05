Students take pledge to donate blood regularly

Dhenkanal: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) on Tuesday organised an awareness programme on blood donation to commemorate National Voluntary Blood Donation Day. Students took a pledge to donate blood regularly.

Blood Bank Officer Swarup Pranjan Sahu said patients affected by thalassemia, anemia and sickle cell are given blood freely on regular basis on the advice of doctors.About 80 blood donation camps are organised in collaboration with voluntary organisations and corporate houses, he said.

Sahu said 8,000 to 10,000 units of blood are collected by organising camps.He said it is good to see that blood donation camps are organised during birth anniversaries in Dhenkanal, but this should become a people’s movement. He also said that anyone can visit a government hospital to donate blood at any time.

Dhenkanal District Red Cross Society vice-president Biranchi Narayan Panyhas donated blood 120 times in his lifetime. He motivated the journalism studentsto donate bloodand save life.