Live
- Abhishek Nayar: Want to create culture of winning trophies at UP Warriorz
- Dalai Lama lays foundation stone of new Chowkhang Vihara monastery in Ladakh
- Delhi CM Gupta inaugurates multispeciality hospital in Kailash Colony
- Man jumps to death from ninth floor of residential building in Rajasthan's Jaipur
- Seamless administrative support to industries can help overcome global economic challenges: Fadnavis
- Drugs worth around Rs 350 cr seized in Mizoram, 1 arrested
- Tamil Nadu: Devotees throng Bhavani river confluence for 'Aadi perukku'
- Eleven killed as SUV falls into canal in UP's Gonda
- Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren on life support, says hospital
- Railway personnel killed in IED blast in Odisha-Jharkhand border
Sukhu seeks land allocation, forest relaxation of norms for disaster rehab
Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Union Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi urging...
Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Union Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi urging him to allocate one bigha of land for the rehabilitation of disaster-affected families who have been rendered homeless and landless.
During the meeting, the chief minister apprised the Union Minister about the extensive losses incurred by the state due to recent cloudbursts and heavy rains. He highlighted damage to buildings, infrastructure, roads, bridges, water supply schemes, and residential properties, as well as the tragic loss of precious lives during the current monsoon season.
With 68 per cent of the state under forest cover, Sukhu emphasised the need to relax forest norms to facilitate the rehabilitation process.
Sukhu also discussed the issue of dredging in rivers and urged the Union Minister to issue necessary directions for the disposal of dredged material to prevent further disasters.
He further stressed that separate norms should be formulated for hill states, keeping in mind their difficult topography and special needs.
He informed Yadav about the frequent recurrence of cloudbursts, leading to natural disasters and severe losses.
He mentioned that the matter had been discussed with the Home Minister, and a team had visited the state to study the impact of climate change.