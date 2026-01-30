Sunetra Pawar: Green conservationist set to start new innings

Mumbai:Sunetra Ajit Pawar, affectionately known as Vahini, is set to start a new innings after she will become the NCP legislature party leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister to succeed her husband Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash in Baramati.

She will become the first woman deputy chief minister who will chart a new path in state politics. She will be sworn in on Saturday evening.

Sunetra Pawar, who was elected Rajya Sabha member unopposed on June 18, 2024, is not a member of either state assembly or council.

She is set to be elected from the Baramati assembly seat in the by-election, which is expected to be held following the death of Ajit Pawar, who was elected from there to the state assembly in November 2024.

Sunetra Pawar has been engaged in sustainable development, environmental conservation, and rural empowerment.

She emerged as a driving force behind several initiatives that promote inclusive and sustainable progress in India. In 2010, Sunetra Pawar founded a non-governmental organisation dedicated to raising environmental awareness and fostering eco-conscious communities.

Under her leadership, the organisation pioneered the concept of the eco-village model in India—an innovative approach aimed at integrating ecological practices into rural development.

This initiative has significantly contributed to transforming rural landscapes and promoting self-reliant, environmentally responsible villages.

A passionate environmentalist, she has led extensive grassroots campaigns focusing on biodiversity conservation, protection of endangered species, water resource management, and drought mitigation.

In recognition of her impactful work, she was honoured with the prestigious “Green Warrior Award.”

Beyond her environmental advocacy, Sunetra Pawar plays a pivotal role in the field of education as a trustee of Vidya Pratishthan, a respected institution committed to quality learning and rural academic excellence.

Her global engagement is equally noteworthy - she has been a Think Tank member of the World Entrepreneurship Forum (France) since 2011, representing India in international discussions on sustainability and social innovation.

Born into an agriculturist family, Sunetra Pawar has carved her own path as a social and business entrepreneur, deeply engaged in initiatives that empower communities and promote sustainable living.



