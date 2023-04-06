Suspect Responsible For 'Train Fire' In Kerala Got Caught And Is Undergoing Medical Examination

The man believed to have started the train fire in Kerala that killed three people, including a child, was apprehended in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. He was caught in Maharashtra on the previous day and now beimg transported by road to the southern state on Thursday morning. Anil Kant, the Kerala Police Chief, told reporters that he is now being evaluated by a group of medical professionals at the Kozhikode Medical College.



Kant said that he is being examined by medical professionals from various specialties, including orthopaedics, general medicine, and forensics. Kant further stated that when Shahrukh Saifi was questioned, it would be decided which legal laws, including UAPA, should be used against him and whether there were other people involved in the fire event.

Police authorities stated that they had not yet started interrigation. Once his medical interrogations will be done, they will start the interrogation. He also claimed that they are pleased that we were able to locate him quickly. The SIT, federal intelligence services, and Maharashtra police all worked together.



Saifi was driven in a four-vehicle convoy, including a bus loaded with police commandos, to the medical college for inspection. According to images displayed on News stations, there were also strict security measures in place at the hospital to prevent any members of the public or the press from approaching the suspect.

Early on Thursday morning, some startling occurrences occurred as Saifi travelled by road from Ratnagiri to Kozhikode. Saifi was riding in the backseat of a police SUV that had travelled through Kannur district on its way into Kerala in the early morning hours when one of its tyres broke, rendering the vehicle unusable.

After sitting on the side of the road for more than an hour, a replacement vehicle provided by the Edakkad police in the Kannur district for the further travel failed not start, further delaying the trip. Before the police squad and the suspect could go to Kozhikode, another car had to be organised.

Meanwhile, on the evening of April 2, when the train approached the Korapuzha bridge near Elathur, an unidentified individual doused the passengers with fuel before setting them ablaze. Nine victims of burn injuries are receiving care at separate facilities. A man, a woman and a child whose remains went missing from the train after the fire were found on nearby railway tracks.

He had petrol in a bottle in his suitcase, which led authorities to believe that the event was probably planned in advance. The Kerala Police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to find and capture the attacker after the unfortunate occurrence on April 2.

The culprit was then apprehended in Ratnagiri by Maharashtra ATS after a sketch of the attacker was issued by Kerala Police based on the accounts of passengers who saw the crime.