Swami Shraddhanand College Celebrates Its 56th Annual Function "Shraddha Tarang" with Great Success

New Delhi: Swami Shraddhanand College of the University of Delhi, one of the premier educational institutions in the region, held its 56th Annual Function on 11th April. The event was graced by the presence of the Chief Guest, Professor Balaram Pani, Dean of Colleges, who praised the college for its impressive consistent performance in academics and sports over the last 15 years. He congratulated the college on its exceptional achievements under the guidance of the principal, Praveen Garg. He also highlighted the contribution of the professors of the college in shaping the future of India.

Furthermore, he appreciated the college's contribution to the environment by planting over 1000 saplings during the COVID-19 pandemic. He emphasized that the college has taken a significant step towards the protection of the environment, and this initiative sets an excellent example for others to follow.

The attendees also congratulated the college on the initiation of the construction of the new campus. This development will provide a better learning experience for students, and it is a testament to the college's commitment to quality education. He praised the efforts of Principal Praveen Garg who has been working round the clock to develop a nurturing ecosystem for his students and staff members.

The cultural program at the annual function was astonishing, showcasing the unity in diversity of India. The program highlighted the cultural heritage of India and brought people from different backgrounds together. The success of the event exhibits the relentless efforts of the students who worked day and night to achieve this feat.

This three-day event "Shraddha Tarang" was a great accomplishment, and the college administration congratulated the students and faculty for their hard work and dedication. Swami Shraddhanand College will continue to strive towards excellence in academics and sports by creating new benchmarks and hopes to inspire other educational institutions to do the same.