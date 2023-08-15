Take care of corruption in Telangana instead of MP: Chauhan tells KCR

Hyderabad: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao. He said that instead of talking about corruption in Madhya Pradesh, he suggested to look at the corruption taking place in Telangana.



Speaking to journalists at his official residence in Bhopal, he made the criticism. If BRS contests in Madhya Pradesh in the upcoming elections, it will be welcomed. He alleged that KCR is involved in extreme corruption and that Telangana has become a care of corruption address in the country.

Talking about the village volunteer system in Andhra Pradesh, he said that if the party workers are given volunteer posts, they will work for the party. He warned that there is a risk of manipulation. He said that it is better to provide pension in a transparent manner.

The women are happy with the 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Lakshmi' scheme implemented by them in the State and they are giving Rs. 1000.

He explained that the women are trying to stand on their own feet by doing small businesses by accumulating the money given by the government. The amount given under this scheme will be phased. He said that it will be increased to Rs 3000.