Talcher observes bandh for separate district

Talcher: A 12-hour bandh was observed here on Wednesday demanding a separate district for Talcher. The bandh call, given by Talcher Zilla Kriyanusthan Committee, affected normal life. This is the second time that a bandh was observed here for a separate district. Talcher Zilla Kriyanusthan Committee has been staging a mass dharna in front of the Sub-Collector’s office for the last 184 days for separate district.

Shops and business establishments remained closed and vehicular traffic was off the road. Government offices and banks were also closed. The production and despatch of coal from Talcher coalfield was affected.

The committee convener, Keshav Bhutia, said the bandh passed off peacefully. He said the ongoing agitation will be intensified if the government fails to fulfil their demand.