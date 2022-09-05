Teachers have improved lives of lakhs of students: Sisodia

New Delhi: Teachers of Delhi government schools have been improving the quality of life of lakhs of children with their untiring efforts and commitment, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Sunday.

Speaking at an event on the eve of Teachers' Day, he dubbed teachers and principals of the city government schools "flag bearers" of the "Delhi education revolution". "Not only Delhi but the entire country is proud of the work of our school principals. They are the ones who ensure the implementation of all education policies at the ground level and that each child is positively impacted by them," said Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia interacted with some school heads of Delhi government schools on 'Sunday Breakfast' to discuss the future plans for government schools, education and children of Delhi. During the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister motivated principals to innovate for developing a better school environment, sharing them with other schools, establishing better relations between the school and the community, etc. On behalf of the Delhi government he also thanked the teachers for influencing the lives of lakhs of children through their work. He said development in Delhi government schools has been made possible because of the efforts of their principals. "The school heads have helped the Delhi government schools flourish in the past seven years by promoting innovative ideas, encouraging teachers and children to do better, establishing a better relationship between the teacher-student community and creating a conducive learning environment," he said.

"As a Education Minister of the Kejriwal Government, I am proud that our school heads are constantly innovating, thinking afresh, adopting innovations for the betterment of schools, teachers and children. Today not only Delhi but the entire country is proud of the wonderful work of our school principals because they are the main link between the government and the schools, who ensure the implementation of all education policies at the ground level and ensure that each child is positively impacted by it."

Further expressing his gratitude to teachers, Sisodia said, "Our teachers have contributed incredibly in nation building. They have influenced millions of lives with their work. They prepare our children, the foundation of the country."