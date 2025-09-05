Teachers must shape students as future leaders rooted in culture: CM

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday called upon teachers to shape school children as future leaders by associating them with the concept of ‘Swadeshi’, nature conservation and the cultural roots of the country.

Addressing a teachers’ felicitation programme organised by the NDMC, she also emphasised the need for collective action to address Delhi’s problems and rejuvenate the Yamuna.

“The school children need to know what ‘Swadeshi’ means and how buying goods manufactured in other countries impacts local businesses,” she said on the eve of Teachers’ Day, celebrated on September 5.

Teachers can also help students connect with nature and understand the importance of water conservation, preventing tree felling, and the significance of rivers and mountains, she said.

Gupta said the people of Delhi must make collective efforts to improve the city and rejuvenate the Yamuna, as everyone shares responsibility for its current state.

“If Yamuna appeared before me, I would say sorry to her because all of us are responsible for her polluted condition and the dirty water flowing through her. We will have to come together to correct this,” she said.