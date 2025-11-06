Live
- Bihar election 2025 live updates 13 polling till 9 am; 2 women purport not allowed to vote
- Man dies of 'delay' in angioplasty at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College
- NHAI to roll out automatic tolling with high speed cameras on Chennai-Bengaluru, GST roads
- NDA will form govt in Bihar with full majority: Delhi CM Rekha
- India vs Australia 4th T20I 2025: Match Preview, Schedule, and Team News
- Bangladesh: Five BNP activists injured in gun attack over establishing dominance in Chattogram
- History-sheeter stabbed in full public view in Hyderabad succumbs to injuries
- Wordle 1601 Answer Today: Hints and Solution for November 6, 2025 (Thursday)
- Tenant Couple Held For Murder Of Elderly Landlord’s Wife In Bengaluru
- No Vote Theft: Indian Express Investigation Counters Rahul Gandhi’s Claims On Haryana Polls
Teen girl immolates herself, man found hanging in house nearby
A 17-year-old girl died after sustaining burn injuries in outer Delhi’s Ranhola area, while a man was found hanging in a house nearby shortly after...
A 17-year-old girl died after sustaining burn injuries in outer Delhi’s Ranhola area, while a man was found hanging in a house nearby shortly after with police suspecting that he died by suicide.
An officer on Tuesday nixed claims that the two were in a relationship. The girl was taken to a hospital with severe burn injuries where she died during treatment. In another lane close to her house, a man was found hanging under suspicious circumstances, they said.
Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Investigations are underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and whether the two incidents are linked, police added. According to the officer, the girl set herself on fire after having an altercation with her family.
He said that crime teams have inspected both spots and collected forensic evidence. Statements of family members and neighbours are also being recorded. “The cause of the woman’s burns and the circumstances leading to the man’s death are being investigated from all possible angles,” the officer said. Police said a case has been registered and further inquiry is in progress.