Terrorist associate arrested in J&K's Sopore

Srinagar: A terrorist associate has been arrested in Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district and a hand grenade recovered from his possession, police said on Wednesday.

"Sopore police, along with personnel of 22 (RR) and CRPF's 179 Bn, arrested a terrorist associate following specific information," police said.

The arrested man has been identified as Arif Hussain Bhat, resident of Mundji Bomai.

"During questioning, it surfaced that he was in constant touch with terrorist handlers across the border and on his disclosure, a live hand grenade was recovered," police said.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation has been initiated.

