Live
- WPL: 'We'll keep things simple and give our 100%,' says Delhi Capitals' Radha Yadav ahead of clash against RCB
- Sri Rukmini Satyabhama Sametha Venugopala Swamy Temple in Thimmapuram
- Alla Nani Participates in Alla Nani Athmeeya Sammelanam meeting
- Indian scientists ace 1st human clinical trial of haemophilia A gene therapy
- Tenth anniversary of Hanumachshastri was celebrated
- Congress announces candidates for Meghalaya Lok Sabha seats
- RBI beefs up Enabling Framework for Regulatory Sandbox
- Shooter Arjun wins back-to-back trials, Ashi beats world record score
- Vaishnavi enters pre-quarters with an upset win at ITF Women’s Open
- Manipur Police commandos stage 'arms down' protest after ASP abducted
Just In
Terrorist associate arrested in J&K's Sopore
Highlights
A terrorist associate has been arrested in Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district and a hand grenade recovered from his possession, police said on Wednesday.
Srinagar: A terrorist associate has been arrested in Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district and a hand grenade recovered from his possession, police said on Wednesday.
"Sopore police, along with personnel of 22 (RR) and CRPF's 179 Bn, arrested a terrorist associate following specific information," police said.
The arrested man has been identified as Arif Hussain Bhat, resident of Mundji Bomai.
"During questioning, it surfaced that he was in constant touch with terrorist handlers across the border and on his disclosure, a live hand grenade was recovered," police said.
An FIR has been registered and further investigation has been initiated.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS