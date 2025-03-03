Tharoor Revises Position On Kerala's Industrial Landscape, Calls For Genuine MSME Growth

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has altered his previous position regarding industrial development in Kerala, now emphasizing the importance of establishing real MSME start-ups rather than just creating them on paper.

Taking to social media platform 'X' on Sunday, Tharoor shared a news report expressing concern about Kerala's start-up ecosystem, suggesting it may not be as robust as officially portrayed. He pointed to alarming statistics indicating that more than 42,000 MSMEs had ceased operations in Kerala during the past nine years, resulting in unemployment for at least 103,764 workers.

In response, Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve rejected the report as unfounded, noting he had already provided comprehensive information on this matter during an Assembly session on February 10. Rajeeve referenced Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal's recent statement in Parliament that only 1,700 MSMEs had closed in Kerala over the last four years.

Rajeeve also highlighted that while 30 percent of MSMEs nationwide fail within their first year of operation, Kerala's failure rate stands at just 15 percent, suggesting a comparatively healthier business environment.

Tharoor's latest comments have created friction within the state Congress unit, particularly as they follow his earlier praise for the industrial policies implemented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's government. His social media post came shortly after Congress leadership conducted a strategic planning session with Kerala party leaders in New Delhi, focusing on preparations for next year's Assembly elections.