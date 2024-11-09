This will be decade of Uttarakhand: PM Modi on state's 25th Foundation Day

On the occasion of Uttarakhand's 25th Foundation Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sent heartfelt congratulations to the people of the state in a special video message shared via social media platform X.

Marking the silver jubilee year of Uttarakhand's formation, the Prime Minister expressed his commitment to the future development of the state, framing the next 25 years as a period of transformative growth for both Uttarakhand and the nation.

In his message, PM Modi described this as a defining decade for the state, declaring, "This decade will be the decade of Uttarakhand."

He reaffirmed the central government’s unwavering commitment to advancing the state’s development, emphasising that the country’s vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) is closely tied to a 'Viksit Uttarakhand' (Developed Uttarakhand).

The Prime Minister outlined a road map for Uttarakhand’s future, underscoring that the coming quarter-century would be pivotal in fulfilling the aspirations of the state.

"Today marks the beginning of the silver jubilee celebrations of Uttarakhand. We must now embark on a new journey for the next 25 years, with the resolution to build a bright future for the state," PM Modi said, stressing that the central government would leave "no stone unturned" to ensure Uttarakhand’s development.

Highlighting Uttarakhand’s significant progress, PM Modi noted the state’s top ranking in last year’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) index and its notable economic growth. “In the past 1-2 years, the state’s growth rate has increased by more than 1.25 per cent," he stated.

He further added that Uttarakhand has been placed in the category of ‘achievers’ in the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ category and as ‘leaders’ in the startup category. He informed that the state's GST collection has grown by 14 per cent, per capita income is up from Rs 1.25 lakh in 2014 to Rs 2.6 lakh annually and Gross Domestic Product has also risen.

He said that the statistics are a clear indication of new opportunities for the youth and industrial growth and making lives easier for women and children.

He also touched upon construction of lakhs of toilets, electricity supply, gas connections, free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and said that the government is standing with all sections of society.

In addition to celebrating Uttarakhand's achievements, PM Modi made a set of nine requests to the people of the state and tourists, aimed at further enriching its cultural and environmental legacy. The five requests of PM Modi to the people of Uttarakhand are as follows:

Preserve local dialects: PM Modi encouraged the people to preserve their local languages and teach them to future generations.

Honour nature: He emphasised the state's deep connection with nature and urged the people to plant trees in the name of their mothers, honouring the spirit of Mother Nanda.

Conserve rivers and canals: The Prime Minister called for a collective effort to conserve Uttarakhand’s vital rivers and water channels.

Stay connected to your roots: PM Modi urged people to maintain ties with their villages, return after retirement, and invest in rural development.

Revitalise Tiwari houses: He encouraged citizens to restore old village homes, known locally as Tiwari houses, and transform them into homestays to generate additional income.

He further made four requests to the tourists who are coming to visit Uttarakhand:

Maintain cleanliness: Tourists visiting Uttarakhand were urged to take extra care of the environment and maintain cleanliness in the hills.

Vocal for Local: PM Modi asked visitors to spend at least five per cent on local products to support the regional economy.

Follow traffic rules: The Prime Minister reminded tourists to be mindful of mountain traffic regulations to ensure safety.

Respect local customs: He stressed the importance of respecting cultural and religious customs when visiting sacred places.

PM Modi also praised the proactive policies of the Uttarakhand government, specifically mentioning the Uniform Civil Code of Uttarakhand and the state's tough anti-copying law.

He commended the state for taking strict action against the "copying mafia," which has led to timely recruitments in the state, improving job opportunities for the youth.

Reflecting on the state’s progress, PM Modi highlighted key figures and developments, such as the increase in the state’s GDP, which has nearly doubled from Rs 1.5 lakh crore to Rs 3 lakh crore. "The economic growth of the state reflects in the improved quality of life of its youth and daughters," PM Modi noted.

The Prime Minister also shared encouraging updates regarding infrastructure development. "In 2024, only 5 per cent of households in Uttarakhand had access to tap water. Now, 16 per cent of homes are connected to clean water, a significant step forward for rural development," he said.

He further celebrated the expansion of roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), which has seen an increase in rural road length from 6,000 kms to 20,000 kms.