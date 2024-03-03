Live
- ‘Sharathulu Varthisthai’ trailer connects to every middle-class person
- ‘Premalu’ trailer: Hilarious
- ‘Bhimaa’pre-release event sets the stage for a grand release
- Utilise the Integrated Veg and non veg market.public urge the government
- Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Takes Surprise Ride, Engages with Passengers on RTC Bus Journey
- Shraddha Das mesmerizes in vibrant Orange saree
- Nani’s ‘Saripoda Sanivaaram’slated for August 29 release
- 50 people join in YSRCP in GVMC ward 21 in presence of MVV Satyanarayana
- MVV Satyanarayana asks cadre to support YSRCP and make Jagan CM again
- Eluru Jana Sena leader Appalanaidu pacifies cadre
Just In
Three die of electrocution in Uttar Pradesh
Highlights
Three persons, including the DJ, died when a high voltage electric current passed through the music system during a wedding ceremony in Kaushambhi district, police said.
Kaushambhi: Three persons, including the DJ, died when a high voltage electric current passed through the music system during a wedding ceremony in Kaushambhi district, police said.
The incident took place around midnight in Dulhaniyapur village of Kaushambhi district when the "dwar puja" was taking place.
The three injured persons were rushed to the hospital where all three died during treatment.
The deceased included Bhaiyya Ram, 22, younger brother of the groom.
The police reached the wedding venue and inspected the site.
Chhotelal, father of Bhaiyya Ram, refused to allow post-mortem.
No FIR has been lodged in connection with the incident.
More details are awaited
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS