Three girls go missing from school hostel in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Three minor girls residing at the Kasturba Gandhi Residential School hostel in Ghaziabad went missing, with police officials saying they have launched a search to trace them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Rajesh Kumar said, “Police teams have been deployed to trace the missing girls. They may have gone outside Ghaziabad. We are working to recover them soon.”

According to police, all the girls at the school in the Nehru Nagar area of Sihani Gate police station had gone to their rooms after dinner at around 11 pm on Monday night. “When the hostel door was opened today, three girls, aged between 14 and 16, were found missing from their rooms. The missing girls were close friends and hailed from Sudama Puri Colony in Ghaziabad, Loni, and Krishna Nagar Colony in Delhi,” an official said.

When alerted, the hostel warden immediately informed the police about it, the official added.