Tobacco use claims 1.35 million lives annually

Berhampur: There are more than 1.35 million deaths due to tobacco use in India and 8.7 million deaths in the world every year. This was stated by eminent chest physician Narayan Mishra during a rally organised for the youth at MKCG Medical College Play Ground here on Tuesday.

“Tobacco use can affect any organ of the body. Inhalation from tobacco affects mostly respiratory systems causing Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), lung cancer, hypertension and coronary artery disease. Mouth cancer is linked to chewing tobacco. The addiction problem can be tackled with the help of specialised doctors and de-addiction centres”, said Mishra.

The rally was organised by Rotary District 3262 in association with IMA, NCCP, ICS and Physical Academy of Berhampur on the occasion of ‘World No Tobacco Day’. The theme for the year 2025 is “Bright Product. Dark intentions.” It highlights the hidden dangers of tobacco products that come in appealing flavours and packing. The rally was attended by more than 600 youngsters. Chief Guest Past District Governor of Rotary International Jayashree Mohanty inaugurated the programme and flagged off the rally.