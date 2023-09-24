Tragic Bus Collision Claims Lives Of School Principal and Student In Rajasthan

A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Barmer when a government school bus carrying students and staff from Swami Vivekananda Government Model School in Detani collided with a parked dumper. The unfortunate accident occurred near Sehlau village at around 8:00 pm as the group was returning from a sports competition in Raniwara. The bus was carrying 24 girl students and four staff members, including the school principal, Mohammad Ibrahim, and a female student named Savina.

Regrettably, both the school principal and the student lost their lives due to the collision. Mohammad Ibrahim died on the spot, while Savina succumbed to her injuries during medical treatment.

According to Anjum Tahir Samma, the Additional District Collector of Barmer, the students and staff had participated in a sports competition in Raniwara and were returning when the accident occurred. The bus driver inadvertently collided with a parked dumper on the Bharat Mala Road near Sehlau village.

The incident resulted in critical injuries to several students, who were subsequently referred to Jodhpur for advanced medical care. The exact cause of the accident remains unclear, and investigations are ongoing.

Upon receiving news of the accident, local police and villagers joined forces to transport the injured to the Community Health Center (CHC) in Gagariya. From there, those in critical condition were further referred to Barmer for specialized medical attention. In total, 20 individuals with serious injuries were taken to Chauhatan Hospital, while nine others were directed to Gagariya Hospital for treatment.