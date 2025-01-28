Trinamool to hold meeting next month on 2026 Bengal assembly polls

Kolkata: An extended organisational meeting of Trinamool Congress is slated next month in Kolkata to chart the party’s strategy for the crucial West 2026 Bengal Assembly election.

Sources said that the meeting will be either on February 26 or February 27 at Netaji Indoor Stadium in central Kolkata. The meeting will be chaired by the party’s national president and the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Every year in the first quarter such an organisational meeting of the party is organised. But this time, the meeting will have special significance considering the crucial Assembly elections next year,” said a member of the state cabinet.

He added that at the meeting the Chief Minister might outline the blueprint of how to counter the negative propaganda against her party and government by the opposition parties as well as about how to reach out to the common people in a major way highlighting the different social welfare projects started by the state government.

The observers opinioned that the extended organisational meeting is even more crucial since the much-talked organisational reshuffle in Trinamool Congress in West Bengal is likely in the same month.

In subsequent internal party meetings, party insiders said, that the Chief Minister has made it clear that she will be having the final say in all the internal party matters and organisational decisions for at least the next 10 years.

Her decision regarding the proposed organisational reshuffle will also be final.

“Chief Minister’s clear message of being the final word in party organisational matters is a clear attempt to end the ongoing internal debate within Trinamool Congress involving the old guards and fresh blood,” said political observers.



