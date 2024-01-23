Live
Just In
Two held from Jharkhand for cheating people via ads on Google
The fraudsters were identified as Mustaqeem Ansari (31), and Md. Rizwan Ansari (26) -- both residents of Deoghar district, Jharkhand.
New Delhi: Two men were arrested from Jharkhand for duping several people on pretext of customer care services by running advertisements on Google, a Delhi Police official said on Tuesday.
According to police, an FIR was registered last year on August 9 after Rajana Kaul, a resident of Vasant Kunj, alleged that she searched the customer care number of Punjab National Bank on Google and she called on the alleged mobile number mentioned on the website.
“The alleged person advised her to download Rust Desk App and took access of her phone and account related information. Later, a total amount of Rs 5,45,000 was debited from her Canara bank account,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest), Rohit Meena.
During investigation, beneficiary details of alleged transactions were sought from the concerned banks and analysed.
“On analysis, it was found that the cheated money from all beneficiary bank accounts was withdrawn from the ATMs in Deoghar. A total money trail of Rs 15 lakhs was found in alleged bank accounts and on checking on NCRP, total eight complaints were found linked to alleged calling number,” said the DCP.
On the basis of technical surveillance, Mustaqeem and Rizwan were arrested from Deoghar.
“Mustaqeem and Rizwan came in contact with one fraudster Md. Irfan Ansari and started cyber fraud on the pretext of customer care services by running ads on Google. They purchased bank accounts from different states and withdrew the cheated amount from ATMs in Deoghar, Jharkhand,” said the DCP.