Two Teachers of Kendriya Vidyalayas selected for National Award to Teachers-2023

New Delhi: Two teachers from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan have been selected for the National Award to teachers this year. Mujeeb Rahman from KV Kanjikode and Chetna Khambete from Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2 BSF, Indore, have been selected for the year 2022–23 for bringing a positive change in the lives of students using their quality teaching skills in school education. Both the teachers will receive the National Award to Teachers on September 5 in New Delhi. Mr. Mujib Rahman is a teacher with a passion for technology and an unwavering commitment to his work. Promoting reading habits and developing language skills among students in innovative ways have been his important contributions.

Through his efforts, the library in KV Kanjikode has seen the initiation of several innovative programs, transforming it into a hub of activities. He has introduced library point systems that integrate various activities like ICT and innovation competitions, book title challenges, free zones, gate catch reading, reading competitions, library treasure hunts, and book trailers thereby creating an environment conducive to reading for students. The free library software developed by Mr. Mujib is being used by many school libraries across the country. Kendriya Vidyalaya Kanjikode Library was shortlisted for the LibTech Award 2019 for the best integration of technology in India and won the third India Reading Olympiad 2021 award for Reading for Pleasure: A Role Model for Schools. His works have been recognised and appreciated widely.

Ms Chetna Khambate, the PGT (Biology) in Kendriya Vidyalaya No.2 BSF, Indore, has made an indelible mark in the Indian education sector, inspiring the lives of students in the right direction for over three decades. She has played a vital role in enhancing a conducive learning environment for her students. Her involvement in the non-governmental organization Ekalavya has enabled her to make significant contributions to the education sector. Ms. Khambete's teaching philosophy is to cultivate scientific temperament among her students. She believes in learner-centric methodologies, encouraging students to be lifelong learners.

Her biology laboratory is a dynamic hub of hands-on learning, equipped with 3D models, teaching aids, charts, and interactive tools thus fostering an immersive environment for students. Ms. Khambete's influence stretches beyond the classroom, as she guides students in scientific research to solve real-world problems. Her dedication has led to the selection of student projects at the National Children's Science Congress. Her students' outstanding achievements at regional and national levels stand as a testament to her exceptional involvement in teaching. The objective of conferring the National Award to Teachers is to recognize and applaud the exceptional contributions of a few of the best teachers in the country. These awards serve as an inspiration for dedicated and duty-bound teachers who have not only improved the quality of school education through their commitment and hard work but have also enriched the lives of their students.