  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena Warns Mumbai Venues Over India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match

Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena Warns Mumbai Venues Over India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match
x
Highlights

As India faces Pakistan in the Asia Cup, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) threatens action against Mumbai hotels, restaurants, and clubs screening the game, reviving its historic opposition to cricketing ties with Pakistan.

As India gears up to face Pakistan in the Asia Cup T20 in Dubai on Sunday, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) has issued a warning to hotels, restaurants, and clubs in Mumbai against screening the high-profile match. The party has threatened protests if any venue goes ahead with telecasting the game, reviving its long-standing opposition to cricketing ties with Pakistan.
The Sena’s aggressive stand comes even as its allies, the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (SP), remain silent on the issue. Alongside the warning, the party has launched a symbolic campaign urging women to send *sindoor* to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a reference to “Operation Sindoor,” India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this year.
The move echoes past actions by the Shiv Sena, which in 1991 famously disrupted an India-Pakistan One-Day International by digging up the pitch at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium and pouring engine oil on it. Similar protests were carried out in Delhi in later years, underscoring the party’s consistent hardline stance against sporting engagements with Pakistan.
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick