Just In
Under Modi govt, Bundelkhand package plagued by graft: Cong
New Delhi: The Congress on Friday alleged that under the Modi government, the implementation of the 'Bundelkhand Package' has been plagued by "rampant corruption" and claimed that after spending thousands of crores through this, the area of uncultivable fallow land in the region had increased.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posed questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his rally in Hamirpur. "Why did the Bundelkhand Expressway develop potholes just 5 days after inauguration? Why has unirrigated area in Bundelkhand increased under BJP rule? Why is the Modi Sarkar so keen on the ill-conceived Ken-Betwa Link?" Ramesh said in a post on X. Elaborating on what he said were "jumla details", the Congress leader said that on July 16, the PM inaugurated the Rs 15,000 crore Bundelkhand Expressway and all it took was five days of rain for the brand new highway to develop massive potholes.