Lights, camera, campaign: Left turns to cultural icons seeking 3rd term for CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: As Kerala moves closer to the Assembly polls, the ruling CPI(M) is leaving little to chance in its bid to secure a rare third consecutive term for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Stung by an unexpected drubbing in the December local body elections, the Left has recalibrated with a conspicuous pivot towards the state’s influential cultural sphere.

At the centre of this outreach is the party’s Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas, widely seen as devising a strategy to harness the persuasive power of cinema and literature.

The most high-profile move was bringing in superstar and Dadasaheb Phalke award winner Mohanlal, who was ‘flown’ out of a shooting schedule in Thodupuzha for a two-day programme culminating in a televised interaction with the Chief Minister.

Directed by filmmaker T.K. Rajeev Kumar, the exercise followed structured discussions on tone and content, underscoring the meticulous planning behind the optics.

Significantly, this came months after Mohanlal and Kamal Haasan skipped the state government’s “Extreme Poverty Free” declaration ceremony held on November 1, 2025, in Thiruvananthapuram, despite being listed as special guests.

Only Mammootty attended, marking his first public appearance after months of medical treatment.

Political observers note that Mohanlal’s subsequent decision to interview CM Vijayan restored visible proximity, recalling a similar interaction he once had with former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

Earlier, Mohanlal had featured in a promotional film for the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, directed by Priyadarshan, under Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar, further blurring the line between governance messaging and celebrity endorsement.

This intensified engagement with film personalities also unfolds against the backdrop of the controversial Hema Committee report, which had sent ripples through the Malayalam film industry.

Senior officials in the Vijayan government are understood to have examined the report in detail, including the sensitive names it references.

While the government has maintained procedural discretion, political observers note that the timing of cultural outreach cannot be entirely divorced from this context.

Attention has also turned to actor Jayaram, questioned in the Sabarimala gold heist case and whether he will once again campaign for CM Vijayan.

With Culture Minister Saji Cherian roping in rap singer Vedan and actress Bhavana for a cultural event in Chengannur, his home turf, on Saturday, the message is clear: the Left is tapping every strand of Kerala’s cultural capital.

As the high-stakes Kerala Legislative Assembly election approaches, the lingering question is whether this is astute image management or a sign of a party determined not to leave narrative control to chance.