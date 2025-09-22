UP Bans Caste-Based Political Rallies And Public Displays To Curb Discrimination

In a decisive move with far-reaching social and political implications, the Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a complete ban on caste-based political rallies, public signs, and vehicle markings that highlight caste identity. The order, issued late Sunday by officiating Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, follows a recent directive from the Allahabad High Court and seeks to curb practices that the state believes fuel caste tensions and disrupt public order.

The 10-point directive has been sent to all district magistrates, administrative secretaries, and senior police officials across Uttar Pradesh. It explicitly prohibits political gatherings organized along caste lines, public display of caste-related symbols, and even caste-based markings in police records. Vehicles carrying caste names, slogans, or emblems will face strict penalties, including immediate challans.

The government’s order cites a September 16 ruling by the Allahabad High Court, which underscored that caste-centric political events and displays are detrimental to “public order” and “national unity.” According to the directive, such practices not only deepen social divides but also encourage political mobilization based on caste identity—something the Yogi Adityanath administration considers a direct obstacle to creating an equal and inclusive society.

This action comes at a politically sensitive time, with the next Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled for 2027. Political analysts view the decision as a significant attempt to dismantle caste-based vote banks and reduce identity-driven politics in India’s most populous state. While the move has been welcomed by those advocating for social equality, it is also expected to trigger debate and resistance from parties that rely heavily on caste-based support.

By outlawing caste-based political rallies and public displays, the state government aims to send a clear message that identity politics will no longer dictate public discourse. The administration has emphasized that this crackdown is part of a broader effort to eliminate caste-based discrimination and strengthen the constitutional vision of equality and unity.

