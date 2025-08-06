UP Board eases rule for uploading TCs

Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council (UPMSP) has relaxed the rules for uploading transfer certificates on its website during the advance registration process for students of classes 9 and 11.

Now it will be mandatory to upload transfer certificates (TC) only for those students coming from other schools.

UPMSP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh told PTI that several principals pointed out that uploading TCs of students already studying in the same school was unnecessary.

The UP Board also found their point logical on this, he said.

In rural areas, the school staff had to visit cyber cafes to upload TCs which costs time and money. Hence, the rules were relaxed, Singh noted.

He said that now it is mandatory to upload TC only for those students who take admission in classes 9 and 11 from another school. The original rule was introduced to prevent fake admissions in classes 9 and 11.

Vikram Bahadur Singh Parihar, Principal of Jwala Devi Inter College in Civil Lines, Prayagraj, welcomed the move, saying this would reduce unnecessary burden on the school staff.

He said that the process of uploading sensitive documents was risky because most of the school principals in rural areas use private cyber cafes for online registration.