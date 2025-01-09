UP Woman Alleges Husband Allowed Friends to Rape Her for Money

A 35-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh has accused her husband of enabling his friends to sexually assault her in exchange for money. The woman alleged that her husband, who works as an automobile mechanic in Saudi Arabia, watched video recordings of the assaults from abroad. She claimed the abuse had been ongoing for the past three years.

The survivor, now one month pregnant, filed a formal complaint with the police in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. According to the complaint, her husband returned to their home in Gulaothi three years ago with two friends and allowed them to assault her. The two men, who reside in the same locality, allegedly continued to rape her even after her husband returned to Saudi Arabia. The woman also alleged that her husband threatened her with divorce if she spoke out and pressured her to remain silent for the sake of their four children.

The couple, married in 2010, has two sons, aged 13 and three, and two daughters, aged 11 and seven. Despite enduring years of abuse, the woman said she remained quiet to protect her children and avoid bringing shame to the family.

Recently, following a confrontation with her husband, she disclosed the abuse to her family. Her brother revealed that the family became aware of the situation only two weeks ago. "She had been suffering in silence for years, fearing the consequences for her children and the family’s reputation. We are now demanding justice as her husband and his friends are attempting to flee abroad to escape accountability," he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar confirmed that an FIR had been registered and assured a thorough investigation. "Since the alleged incidents occurred over a span of three years, a detailed inquiry will be conducted. Necessary legal actions will follow based on the findings," Kumar stated.