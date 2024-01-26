Live
Vande Bharat train for J&K to be ready soon: ICF GM
Chennai: The Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the largest railway passenger coach maker in the world, will soon roll out Vande Bharat Express rake for Jammu and Kashmir, said a top official.
Addressing the employees after unfurling the Tricolour on the 75th Republic Day B.G. Mallya, General Manager, said, “ICF has two important projects in hand. The first one is the Vande Metro project which will be a fully air conditioned inter-city train service. ICF is planning to roll out the first prototype of Vande Metro by March this year.”
“The next project is the Vande Bharat Express rake for Jammu and Kashmir, with suitable modifications to suit the challenging climatic conditions that prevail therein. We hope to turn out this rake shortly,” Mallya said.
According to him, last year ICF turned out the 50th Vande Bharat rake a big achievement, despite various challenges in the supply front.
“The Amrit Bharat push-pull train was also turned out last October in collaboration with CLW (Chittaranjan Locomotive Works) which is a boon to the common man and provided with the travel experience much better than what he has today,” Mallya said.