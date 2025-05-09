VC appointments will be expedited: Suraj

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj on Thursday said the State government can now appoint vice chancellors and faculty members across various universities, following the Supreme Court’s decision to lift the stay order on such hirings. Welcoming Wednesday’s apex court order, the minister said the verdict confirms that the Odisha University (Amendment) Act, 2020 — introduced by the previous BJD government — was flawed and violated the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.

“The lifting of the stay will pave the way for the appointment process of vice chancellors and faculty members,” the minister said, assuring that steps would be taken promptly to fill the vacant posts in the State’s universities.

There are around 1,300 vacant faculty posts in the State universities.

He remarked that the judgment resolves the stagnation in the higher education recruitment process, which he attributed to a “historical error” committed by the previous government.

“The government is committed to the comprehensive development of education in the State.

The new amended law has been framed in alignment with UGC guidelines to strengthen the higher education system in Odisha,” he said.

The minister said the Odisha University (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was passed in the Assembly after an overnight discussion and received the Governor’s assent, leading to the enactment of the new law.

“This marks a new dawn in Odisha’s higher education landscape. Priority will now be given to ensuring university autonomy, preserving academic culture and accelerating the recruitment process. The Odisha Universities (Amendment) Act, 2024 will serve as a milestone in strengthening the higher educational ecosystem of the State,” the minister said.