Veteran BJD leader Damodar Rout critical

Bhubaneswar: Veteran Biju Janata Dal leader and seven-time MLA Damodar Rout is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here and his condition is “critical”, a family member said on Thursday.

Rout, 81, appears to be virtually “brain dead,” his son and MLA Sambit Routray said. Routray said his father, a former minister, suffered a cardiac arrest on March 18. Initially, the family members took him to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar around 3 am, but later shifted him to a private hospital.

“The doctors at Capital Hospital did not provide CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) during the crisis situation despite several requests,” Routray alleged. He claimed there was a delay of 15 to 20 minutes in shifting his father to a private hospital during which he developed extensive damage in brain cells due to lack of oxygen supply.

“My father’s heart started functioning after he was administered CPR at the private hospital, but his brain is not functioning. His condition is very critical,” Routray said.

Meanwhile, Director of Capital Hospital, Laxmidhar Sahoo said: “Dr Rout was provided with immediate treatment, and he was referred to another hospital as there was no renal department expert in our hospital. Dr Rout was not in a condition to be treated with CPR.

We have done our best for his treatment.” “Concerned over the health condition of Shree Damodar Rout. Wish his speedy recovery and long life,” Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said in a post on X.

Rout was one of the founding members of BJD. He was closely associated with legendary leader and former chief minister Biju Patnaik. A seven-time MLA, he has served as a minister.