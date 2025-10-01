Viable Pathway For Peace: PM Modi welcomes Trump’s Gaza plan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed United States President Donald Trump's plan for ending the conflict in Gaza. He said it provides a “viable pathway” for “sustainable” peace for Israeli and Palestinian people.

“We welcome President Trump’s announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable pathway to long term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region,” Modi wrote in a post on X. The PM also expressed hope “that all concerned will come together behind President Trump’s initiative and support this effort to end conflict and secure peace.”

This comes after the US President announced his plan of ending the war in Gaza in the presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday during the latter's visit to the White House. The peace proposal has been accepted by Israel.

Apart from India, several countries across the world have welcomed the plan, including Canada, Qatar, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

Trump's Gaza plan

Donald Trump's peace plan calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza and for the territory to be “de-radicalized terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours”. It also proposes redevelopment of Gaza for the “benefit of the people of Gaza”.

The plan calls for withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and release of Israeli hostages by Hamas. It also says that after the war, “Gaza will be governed under the temporary transitional governance of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee, responsible for delivering the day-to-day running of public services and municipalities for the people in Gaza.” Hamas and all its factions will require to not have any role in the governance of Gaza “directly, indirectly, or in any form”, according

to the plan.