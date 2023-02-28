Vice Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi takes over as Western Naval Command chief

Mumbai: Vice Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi on Tuesday took over as the new Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command from Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh.

The take-over ceremony saw an impressive ceremonial parade held at the INS Shikra with top officers in attendance.

Soon after take-over, Vice Admiral Tripathi paid homage to all personnel who have laid their lives for the nation by placing a floral wreath at the 'Gaurav Stambh' (Victory At Sea Memorial) at the Naval Dockyard here.

Prior to his new assignment, Vice Admiral Tripathi was the Chief of Personnel at the Navy Headquarters.

An alumnus of the Sainik School, Rewa, (Madhya Pradesh) and the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, he was commissioned to the Indian Navy on July 1, 1985.

A Communication and Electronic Warfare specialist, he served on frontline warships of the Indian Navy in various capacities and was the Executive Officer and Principal Warfare Officer of Guided Missile Destroyer, INS Mumbai.

He has commanded vessels like INS Vinash, INS Kirsh and INS Trishul, and held crucial operational and staff appointments in Mumbai and New Delhi over the years.

After promotion as Rear Admiral, he served in important positions like Assistant CNS, FOC Eastern Fleet, Commandant of Indian Naval Academy, Kerala, DG, Naval Operations, ensuring that the Indian Navy remained a combat-ready, cohesive and credible force, ready to tackle any challenges.

A graduate of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Vice Admiral Tripathi also attended specialised courses at the US Naval War College, Newport, where he won the prestigious Robert E. Bateman International Prize.

A keen sports enthusiast following cricket, tennis, badminton, he is also passionate about international relations, military history, art and science of leadership, etc.

Vice Admiral Tripathi is married to Shashi, an artist and homemaker, and the couple have a son who is a practising lawyer.