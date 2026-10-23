Vigilance probe adds to CPI-M leader P.P. Divya’s troubles

Thiruvananthapuram: Trouble continues to mount for CPI-M leader P.P. Divya, with the Kerala government on Friday ordering a Vigilance inquiry into alleged irregularities during her tenure as Kannur District Panchayat President.

The latest development adds to a series of setbacks for Divya, once seen as a promising young leader of the CPI-M in Kannur, who has been steadily losing political ground since the death of former Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu.

The Vigilance probe will examine allegations that a construction contract was awarded to a firm without inviting tenders.

The complaint also alleged that the company belonged to a 'benami' (proxy) of Divya.

Her assets and those of her husband will also come under scrutiny, while former District Panchayat Secretary Abdul Latheef will also be investigated.

The inquiry follows a complaint by Kerala Students Union Vice President Mohammed Shammas.

The government has granted permission for the investigation under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The previous Pinarayi Vijayan government had not granted permission.

The latest inquiry comes against the backdrop of the controversy surrounding Naveen Babu's death.

Divya was accused of publicly criticising the official at a farewell function shortly before he was found dead.

She was arrested in the case and later released on bail.

A CBI probe has since been announced into his death.

The controversy had immediate political consequences.

Divya was removed as district panchayat President and subsequently failed to secure a ticket in the 2025 local body elections.

Her organisational position within the CPI-M also weakened.

She lost her place in the powerful Kannur district committee, a significant setback in a party unit known for its influence in state politics.

Divya's hopes of making a comeback suffered another blow when the extended Kannur district committee met earlier this week without her returning to the panel.

The sequence of developments marks a sharp reversal for a leader who had risen through the party organisation and held an important position in local self-government.

With the Naveen Babu case continuing to cast a shadow over her and the fresh Vigilance inquiry opening another front, Divya faces the challenge of dealing with both legal scrutiny and a diminished standing within her party.



