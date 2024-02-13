'Vigilant and active': Will take action against those spreading fake news & rumours, says CBSE

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday said that the board is vigilant and active in identifying and taking action against those spreading fake news and rumours.

“CBSE is closely monitoring the situation with the help of law enforcement agencies to take stern action against persons involved in circulating fake news on social media platforms under various provisions of IPC and IT Act,” the CBSE said.

The Board said that it has been observed in the past that during exam time certain unscrupulous elements make an effort to spread rumours on YouTube, Facebook, X, Telegram and other social media platforms about paper leak to claim to have access to question papers of exams.

“Miscreants also circulate fake links of sample papers with the claim that questions will be from those sample papers,” the board said.

The board said that miscreants also circulate fake pictures/videos of question papers which they claim that they have access to question papers which could be made available against payment of money.

“These persons, groups and agencies intend to fleece the gullible students and parents as they demand money in return. Such irresponsible activities also create confusion and panic among the students and public,” the CBSE said.

The CBSE annual examinations of class X & XII are scheduled to be held from 15 February upto April 2 and the board has made elaborate arrangements for smooth and fair conduct of examinations.

The CBSE said that it will take action against a student under ‘Unfair Means’ rules and various sections of IPC if found indulging in spreading fake news.

“Parents are also requested to guide their wards not to believe in such rumours and not indulge in any such activity which hampers the smooth conduct of forthcoming Board examinations,” it added.

The Board said that the public is therefore alerted against such unverified news and rumours during the 2024 exams and further requested not to participate in such activities or spread such information through any form of communication to maintain the sanctity of examinations at all cost.